CBI probe into liquor salesman murder sought  

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of locals, led by BJP leader Gatikrushan Satpathy, took out a 40-km padyatra from Pankpal to Jagatsinghpur demanding CBI probe into a liquor salesman murder case.

They also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through SP Prakash R over their demands. They alleged that after two years of the incident, district police has failed to nab the culprits while the relatives of the deceased are living in pathetic condition due to lack of livelihood support.

In 2016, 32-year-old salesman Ullash Jena was burnt to death inside the liquor shop at Pankpal under Kujang police limits by unidentified miscreants. The victim’s brother Umesh Jena had lodged an FIR at Kujang police station. After locals raised a hue and cry over the alleged murder, the State Government had decided to conduct a Crime Branch probe into the case in August 2017.

Locals alleged that though CB officials had visited Pankpal and interrogated the owner of liquor shop and others, there has been no breakthrough in the case. Later, the locals had blocked Cuttack-Paradip State Highway demanding CBI probe into the case and closure of the liquor shop.

Criticising the police, Satpathy said after two years of the incident, nothing has been done in the case. Due to lack of compensation and livelihood support to the victim’s family, three family members, including his widow mother, are living in a pathetic condition. Locals have vowed to intensify the agitation if the Government fails to provide justice to them, he added.