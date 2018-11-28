HC issues notices over Sun temple

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Hearing a PIL on preservation and protection of world famous Konark Sun temple, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notices to both the Central and State Governments as well as Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Anchalika Bikash Parisad.

Hearing a miscellaneous case filed by lawyer Dillip Kumar Mahapatra, a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed all the stakeholders to file counter reply by December 10.

Alleging that the authorities concerned have failed to maintain the heritage structure properly, the petitioner stated that the remnant of Sun temple is losing its identity as the original stone carvings in the temple are being replaced by plain stones by ASI.

Stating that the structure is facing serious threat due to negligence by ASI and both Central and State Governments, the petitioner said proper repair and preservation works are the need of the hour.