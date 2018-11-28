Hockey fever grips Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: The hockey world cup fever gripped the residents of Pilgrim Town too. On the inaugural day of Hockey Men’s World Cup held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, all roads, including the Grand Road, in the Pilgrim Town, wore a deserted look. Most of the residents were glued to television sets either at home or at public places to catch the inaugural function live.

Many business establishments, particularly hotels, installed large LED TVs for live screening of the event. The State Government had also installed a number of LED screens on the beach and along the Grand Road so that tourists do not miss the international function.On the other hand, some priests of Jagannath temple had taken Ajnamallya from Lord Jagannath to Kalinga Stadium praying for the success of the mega sports event and win for the host country. Scores of BJD activists also offered prayers to the Trinity in front of Singhadwara seeking blessings for Team India.

Large gathering for hockey extravaganza

Sambalpur: Hundreds of city dwellers thronged LED screens installed by district administration in different parts of the city on Tuesday evening to witness the opening ceremony of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. The district administration had made arrangements for live viewing of the grand sporting event through LED screens at four places, including PHED Ground at Ainthapalli, Commissioner’s Colony Cricket Club Ground near Jail Chowk, Burla Stadium and Hirakud Stadium.