Koraput shivers as mercury dips

JEYPORE: Cold wave has gripped Koraput district with day temperature dropping to 18 degree Celsius and night temperature to eight to nine degree Celsius in many places, affecting normal life badly for the last two days. Till three days back, day temperature was 25 degree Celsius.Both hilly and plain areas of Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions are in the grip of cold wave. Nandapur, Lamtaput, Semiliguda, Potangi, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur besides, Jeypore, Borrigumma, Boipariguda, Kundra and Kotpad are experiencing extreme cold condition.

With the onset of cold conditions, markets and roads in both urban and rural areas wear a deserted look with locals keeping themselves inside their homes after sun down. The tribals can be seen warming themselves by burning firewood in many places. Vehicular movement has been restricted in hilly areas as thick blanket of fog covers several pockets till late in the morning everyday.

Although cold wave gripped the district during last week of October, it was for a brief period. The cold condition would intensify in next couple of days which will be beneficial for vegetable cultivation, said sources in Agriculture department.