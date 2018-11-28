Home States Odisha

Lessons on value addition of handicrafts

A master craftsman imparting training to participants at the workshop | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A workshop on value addition of handicraft items such as Terracotta, Pattachita, coir and paper mache products was held in the conference hall on the premises of the control room of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) at Baliyatra ground here on Tuesday.

A total of 60 artisans participated in the event which included live demonstrations on colour combination, pottery works and training by master craftsmen from Pidilite Industries Limited. The workshop commenced with ORMAS deputy director Bipin Bihari Rout briefing about the event’s objectives.

The workshop highlighted on better price realisation which the artisans can achieve by using Pidilite products that will significantly reduce raw material usage. The speakers said Pidilite products contribute to the longevity of the products to ensure their durability. 

Discussions at the workshop included topics on product development and diversification with finalisation of workshops and training programmes to accentuate backward integration. Clusters with activity such as Pattachitra in Banki, paper mache in Tangi-Choudwar, cane and bamboo in Talabasta Rurban have been identified and targeted for a special focus for market penetration. Among others, officials of Pidilite Industries Limited and young professional of ORMAS Upasana Das was also present.

