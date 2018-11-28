Home States Odisha

Maoist hot-bed tense ahead of PLGA week

An eerie silence prevails in the area ahead of the PLGA Week, which has become a matter of importance for both police and the banned CPI (Maoist).

Published: 28th November 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) week, which is scheduled to begin from December 2, is expected to be different this year, especially in the erstwhile cut-off region that is now called Swabhiman Anchal. The area comes under Andhra-Odisha border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

An eerie silence prevails in the area ahead of the PLGA Week, which has become a matter of importance for both police and the banned CPI (Maoist). The Swabhiman Anchal and Kalimela had recently witnessed a series of encounters that claimed lives of five Maoists including a top woman leader Meena in a joint operation of AP Grey Hound and Odisha Police.

If sources are to be believed, dozens of top Maoist leaders from Andhra and Chhattisgarh have sneaked into the district ahead of the PLGA week and are camping in the remote areas bordering Andhra Pradesh. They are reportedly moving from one village to another and mobilising youths to join the PLGA. As recruitment of new cadres is the main objective of the PLGA week, the Maoists are making all efforts to bring more tribal youths into their fold.  Locals, on the condition of anonymity, said they have spotted some unknown people moving in Chitrakonda and adjoining areas.

On the other hand, Special Operation Group Commandos and Border Security Forces have beefed up security in the district. Combing has also been intensified in the sensitive areas.Police sources said Maoists will not be successful in their effort to lure the youths as they do not see any future in the outfit except indulging in mindless violence.

