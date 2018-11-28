Paddy procurement begins

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Paddy procurement began in Dangarpaunsi village under Kundura block on Tuesday.

As many as 1,000 quintals of paddy were taken by 20 farmers to the mandi but the PACS procured only 243 quintals of FAQ paddy from five farmers after examining the paddy quality.

On Monday, Koraput Collector KS Chakravarti had reviewed the procurement process after millers signed the agreement with State Civil Supply Department to purchase paddy.The district administration had decided to procure 14.5 lakh quintals of paddy through PACS from 33,000 farmers and give it to millers for custom milling in the current kharif season.

As many as 107 mandis have been opened in Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions for procurement. Paddy was cultivated in 45,000 hectares of land in Jeypore sub-division and 70 per cent of crops have been harvested.