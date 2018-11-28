Home States Odisha

Widows share experiences at workshop

They have all been through social stigma, isolation and restricted from religious functions because of widowhood.

JAGATSINGHPUR:  They have all been through social stigma, isolation and restricted from religious functions because of widowhood. Sharing their experiences were widows from 30 districts of the State at a workshop on widows at Tirtol on Monday. They shared their problems, exchanged experiences and are set to initiate a network where they can exchange their problems.Widow women conference was organised at Sishu Anant Ashram at Arilo by Anant Balia Trust of Arilo under Tirtol block.

Addressing the gathering, Baba Balia regretted a widow is excluded from religious and social functions due to her perceived status. This conference is aimed at bringing reforms in the society, he said and added that the Trust has decided to create awareness among people against such blind beliefs.

Women activist Rutupurna Mohanty said, “after performing death rituals of my husband for 15 days, I have been using vermilion and bracelets of different goddesses so the effort of this trust to raise voice against social stigma and awareness towards restriction and hate to widow would bring changes in the society.”

Additional District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur, Sachidanada Sahu, retired officer Mahendra Patnaik, trustee Payarimohan Routray and  organiser Swami Chidananda Brahamchari spoke about the rights of widows, who have been neglected and ignored in the society. 

