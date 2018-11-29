Home States Odisha

CM: Constitutional values should be taught in school

Teachers should equip students to develop social responsibility, as they could give valuable contributions to society after they pass out from school, he added.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Principles of the Constitution and reform movements should be taught in classrooms, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking to students at the valedictory function of the Navakeralam action plan workshop held here on Wednesday.

“The teachings of the reformers and the principles of the Constitution should be a point of discussion in school classrooms. The teachers should also be aware of these and should teach the students to safeguard the Constitution. Students should be taught against the practice of various superstitions in society,” Pinarayi said.

Teachers should equip students to develop social responsibility, as they could give valuable contributions to society after they pass out from school, he added.

Appreciating the work of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission of the General Education Department, he said: “Institutions should take special attention to make the campuses free from tobacco and drugs.” 

Pinarayi pointed out the need to improve the functioning of the government hospitals. “The Health Department has successfully managed to prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases following the flood,” he said. 

Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen presided over the function. Ministers K Krishnan Kutty, E Chandrasekharan, K K Shailaja, Ramachandran Kadannappally, and Mayor V K Prasanth were present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp