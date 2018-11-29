CM: Constitutional values should be taught in school

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Principles of the Constitution and reform movements should be taught in classrooms, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking to students at the valedictory function of the Navakeralam action plan workshop held here on Wednesday.

“The teachings of the reformers and the principles of the Constitution should be a point of discussion in school classrooms. The teachers should also be aware of these and should teach the students to safeguard the Constitution. Students should be taught against the practice of various superstitions in society,” Pinarayi said.

Teachers should equip students to develop social responsibility, as they could give valuable contributions to society after they pass out from school, he added.

Appreciating the work of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission of the General Education Department, he said: “Institutions should take special attention to make the campuses free from tobacco and drugs.”

Pinarayi pointed out the need to improve the functioning of the government hospitals. “The Health Department has successfully managed to prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases following the flood,” he said.

Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen presided over the function. Ministers K Krishnan Kutty, E Chandrasekharan, K K Shailaja, Ramachandran Kadannappally, and Mayor V K Prasanth were present.