Collector reviews revenue collection 

BERHAMPUR: Cultivable lands, which were converted into housing plots without change of classification, should be included in Government record, said Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Chairing a review meeting of revenue department held at Chhatrapur on Wednesday, the Collector directed the revenue officials to issue record of rights (RoR) to the owners, whose lands not included in settlement and undisputed, by December 30. Out of 15.83 lakh private land records in the district, 12.88 lakh records have been computerised and the rest should be entered into the database by December 30, he said.

He also asked them to submit the crop cutting report by December 10 to the insurance companies to facilitate the district administration to pay the crop insurance to the farmers on time.

Expressing his displeasure over the low collection of excise revenue, he asked the Excise SPs of Ganjam and Berhampur to achieve their targets.