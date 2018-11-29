Cong protest over Mahatab statue installation

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Protesting the cancellation of permission to install the statue of Utkal Keshari Harekushna Mahatab, district unit of Congress staged demonstration in front of the collectorate on Wednesday.

Thousands of Congress activists and leaders of the district, led by OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, marched through the town raising slogans against the administration and BJD Government. The traffic in the town came to a halt forcing police to intervene and restore movement of vehicles.

The conflict over installation of Mahatab’s statue at Agarapada, the birthplace of the leader, started about a month back when the Collector cancelled the permission.

This despite the fact that the Collector had given permission last year and allotted the land for installation of the statue.

The Harekrushna Mahatab Smruti Committee, Agarpada, had taken permission from the Collector last year to install a statue of Mahatab on his centenary birthday, November 21 at his native place.

After receiving the go-ahead from administration, the committee constructed 20-foot bronze statue at a cost of `10 lakh, said Manoj Ray, member of the committee and advocate. But, in the first week of November the Collector cancelled the permission leaving the committee members fuming.

Protesting the dilly dallying attitude of the administration, the committee staged agitations and blocked Agarpada bazaar twice, said Abhilash Jena, State Coordinator, NSUI.

According to Jena, the OPCC president submitted a memorandum to the Collector and threatened to stage Bhadrak bandh if the administration fails to give permission to install the statue of veteran leader immediately. Later, a meeting was held in front of the Collector’s office.