Debris in Kolab tunnels affecting power generation

Divers from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday dived into the surge shaft unit of tunnel section of Kolab dam to check the extent of debris present there as a part of the ongoing maintenance work.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

JEYPORE: Divers from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday dived into the surge shaft unit of tunnel section of Kolab dam to check the extent of debris present there as a part of the ongoing maintenance work. 
Apparently, presence of debris, small boulders, particularly inside the surge shaft unit, has been causing problem in power generation in the turbines and the divers had to clear them.

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) generates power from Upper Kolab project. It had on Monday started annual maintenance of equipment in the Kolab project and the process would continue for 12 days.
Maintenance work in the dam, tunnels and power house sections of Upper Kolab project is being taken up after a gap of 12 years. Sources said 4 km long tunnels, dam and four turbines would be checked during the maintenance period.

On the other hand, water supply to Jeypore town was regulated by Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) on Tuesday, bringing a sigh of relief to the residents. For the last two days, the PHED was supplying water in the town for only 30 minutes due to the maintenance work in the project. After power generation, Kolab water is diverted to Satiguda reservoir from where, PHED supplies it to the town. 

The Upper Kolab authorities generated power for some hours on Sunday evening and discharged 2,500 million cubic litres of water to Satiguda reservoir. While water supply was regulated for the last two days, the regular supply of six hours was resumed on Wednesday. 

On Tuesday, senior officials of Upper Kolab project and Jeypore PHED visited Satiguda reservoir to check the water level of the reservoir. “We now have sufficient water in the Satiguda reservoir and it would meet the water needs for more than a month uninterruptedly,” said Kolab dam’s senior engineer Rajani Kant Mishra.

