Disruption of broadband service irks subscribers

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Frequent disruption of BSNL broadband service caused by road repair and National Highway-55 expansion being carried out in the district has angered thousands of subscribers.

Consumers alleged that internet connectivity is getting disrupted due to frequent damage to cables during road repair and construction work.

Lack of coordination between National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and BSNL has affected subscribers for the last one month. It takes time to repair a cable if it gets damaged somewhere while the BSNL is yet to open a help desk to address the consumers’ calls, they added.

Business establishments, educational institutions and Government services were also affected due to interruption of broadband internet connection in the town, creating inconvenience to the customers.

Even as mobile network service continues to remain in a pathetic condition, the Government-run BSNL service has failed in providing internet service too. Despite several requests, no action has been taken by the BSNL authorities in this regard, locals alleged.

The BSNL has at least 6,691 connections in Dhenkanal. BSNL DGM L N Mohapatra said alternative arrangement is being made to provide internet service to its consumers.