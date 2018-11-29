Home States Odisha

English hockey lessons for school kids

 Players and coaching staff of England Hockey team displayed their game skills in front of schoolchildren here on Wednesday. 

Players of England team show hockey tricks to students of SAI International School in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Players and coaching staff of England Hockey team displayed their game skills in front of schoolchildren here on Wednesday. 

The England team, which is in the Capital to participate in the ongoing Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, paid a visit to Sai International School here and played hockey with the students. The players discussed both the game and their training methods with the kids. They also gave invaluable tips to the young players on the hit, push, flick, slap and backhand strokes. 

On the occasion, the school authorities organised a quiz competition for the students. 
Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission Kolkata Shahida Khan thanked the England team for taking out time from their busy schedule to meet with young fans. ‘There is much enthusiasm in Odisha about the Hockey World Cup. I am sure this interaction with England Hockey players will make the students more confident about themselves and their game.

It’s also great to see local support for the England team,” Shahida said. Performance Director of England Hockey Dr Ed Barney said the England team is eager to enjoy the local culture of Odisha and relish every moment during their stay in the State. 

Barney said visiting to the school has given the players and staff an opportunity to see Bhubaneswar, learn more about local culture and share some insights about England and the life as an International hockey player.

