FCI workers threaten stir

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district officials of Food Corporation of India (FCI) have threatened to resort to agitation over their demands. Suresh Kumar Nanda, president of the State FCI employees association, said they have been demanding pay parity, revision of salaries, basic amenities, departmental examination of employees for appointment to higher posts and accommodation facilities to all employees.

Although they have been demanding these for a long time, the CMD of FCI is yet to respond. They had also apprised the Prime Minister’s Office, but there has been no response. Nanda said if the demands are not met soon, they would intensify their agitation. Earlier on Tuesday, the FCI employees staged hunger strike in Jeypore FCI office over the demands.