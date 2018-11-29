Ganja plants worth over Rs 2 crore destroyed

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Illegal ganja plants grown on 21 acres of government land were destroyed during a joint operation by Orkel police and Excise sleuths in the district on Wednesday.

At least 23,100 mature ganja plants worth `2.31 crore were grown in Kapilguda, Nariguda and Rajabandha villages under Somnathpur and Nkamamudi panchayats within Korukonda block limits. The joint operation was carried out following direction of SP Jagmohan Meena and Excise Superintendent Ashok Seth.

Illegal ganja plantations come up every year in the remote parts of the district. Sources said ganja traders and smugglers from other States finance the plantations. The plants that were destroyed on Wednesday were grown in a remote forested hilly terrain, which is accessible only by foot.