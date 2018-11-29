Home States Odisha

Ganja plants worth over Rs 2 crore destroyed

Illegal ganja plants grown on 21 acres of government land were destroyed during a joint operation by Orkel police and Excise sleuths in the district on Wednesday.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Officials destroying ganja plants | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Illegal ganja plants grown on 21 acres of government land were destroyed during a joint operation by Orkel police and Excise sleuths in the district on Wednesday.

At least 23,100 mature ganja plants worth `2.31 crore were grown in Kapilguda, Nariguda and Rajabandha villages under Somnathpur and Nkamamudi panchayats within Korukonda block limits. The joint operation was carried out following direction of SP Jagmohan Meena and Excise Superintendent Ashok Seth.

Illegal ganja plantations come up every year in the remote parts of the district. Sources said  ganja traders and smugglers from other States finance the plantations. The plants that were destroyed on Wednesday were grown in a remote forested hilly terrain, which is accessible only by foot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp