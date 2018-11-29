Home States Odisha

Handipada bay leaves a hit among Baliyatra visitors in Odisha

The stall, set up on the premises of Pallishree Mela at the dedicated pavilion of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), is a first of its kind at the biggest trade fair of the state

Published: 29th November 2018 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:12 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Bay leaves processed by Maa Bijay Laxmi Producers’ Group of Handipada village under Bhogarai block of Balasore district have become a hit among Baliyatra visitors. 

The stall, set up on the premises of Pallishree Mela at the dedicated pavilion of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), is a first of its kind at the biggest trade fair of the State. Around one quintal of bay leaves have already been sold in the last five days. 

“We had brought around two quintals bay leaf. So far, we have sold half of our stock and done business of `17,000,” said president of the producers’ group Sakuntala Behera. The bay leaves have been packed in 50 gm, 100 gm, 200 gm and 500 gm packets which cost `10, `20, `35 and `85 respectively. Except 100 gm and 500 gm packets, the rest have already been sold, she said. 

Behera, who manages the stall, said the the available stock may not be able to meet the demand as sale of bay leaves on such a huge scale was not expected. “Customers are keen to buy our leaves due to its quality and reasonable price,” she said.  

Sakuntala said all 35 members of the self help group (SHG) collect bay leaves and dry it under shade instead of direct sunlight. The drying process takes eight to 10 days after which the leaves are packed. Owners of bay trees are paid `500 to `2,500 per tree by the SHG depending on the quality of the leaves. 
“The aroma of the well processed bay leaves is better than ordinary leaves available in the market,” said Asmita Maharana, a housewife.

