Locals gear up for Mahabandh today

Markets in Sambalpur were overcrowded on Wednesday with people rushing to purchase essential commodities and vegetables ahead of the 48-hour Mahabandh that begins on Thursday.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:50 AM

People throng Gole Bazaar market to stock up on vegetables ahead of the bandh, in Sambalpur on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Markets in Sambalpur were overcrowded on Wednesday with people rushing to purchase essential commodities and vegetables ahead of the 48-hour Mahabandh that begins on Thursday. The Mahabandh has been called by District Bar Association members over the demand of establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha.

Gole Bazaar - main vegetable market of the city - was buzzing with people since Wednesday morning. A vegetable seller of Gole Bazaar Gopal Gupta said the market witnessed a large crowd on the day as compared to other days as people made last minute purchases to avoid inconvenience during the Mahabandh. Another vendor Satyaranjan Purohit said he usually sells 100 litres of milk daily but the sale doubled on Wednesday. 

The lawyers had earlier appealed people remain prepared for the Mahabandh.  Association president Bijitendriya Pradhan said all government offices, educational institutions, courts, banks and financial institutions will be closed during the Mahabandh on Thursday and Friday. Vehicular movement and train services will also be paralysed.

Some industrial houses operating in the district have made arrangements for two-day stay of their employees in their plants as buses of the industrial houses, which ferry the employees, will not ply during the agitation. 

Lawyers here have been on cease work over the demand since September 5. They have also been paralysing functioning of all the State and Central government offices since November 19.

