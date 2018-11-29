Man charred to death

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A 24-year-old shopkeeper, Suraj Kheti was burnt alive in Balangir town on Tuesday night.

He was sleeping inside his shop, which is located near PP Academy Square, when the fire broke out at around 1 am. Fire fighters rushed to the spot but by the time they doused the flames, Suraj was charred to death. Police sent the body for postmortem.

While cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, his brother Kanhu Kheti alleged foul play in the death. He said this was a pre-planned murder. Apparently, a mobile phone shop at Bikram Chowk, which is barely 100 metres away from Suraj’s betel shop, was destroyed in fire mishap on Monday night.

Police investigation is underway.