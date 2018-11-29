Mondei to begin from Dec 7

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Collector and Chairperson of District Council of Culture, Ajit Mishra performed ‘Bhumi Puja’ at Mondei Ground for the State-level mega cultural festival of Nabarangpur district Mondei-2018 on Wednesday.

The district level function will be held for three days at the district headquarters town of Nabarangpur from December 7 to 9. Cultural troupes from various parts of the country and from inside the State besides, local troupes will participate.

On Tuesday, Mondei Manch Natak began at the Shastri Bhawan auditorium here and it will conclude on December 2. Artistes from all blocks and urban bodies are participating in the drama competition.

Pallishree Mela, a district level sports competition, quiz, drawing and other competitions will be organised during Mondei.