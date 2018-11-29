No change in Maoist strategy: DGP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Wednesday said there will no major operational changes in dealing with left wing extremism (LWE) after the CPI(Maoist) formally announced a change of guard.

Basavaraj alias Namballa Keshav Rao replaced Ganpathy alias Muppalla Lakshmana Rao as the new general secretary of the banned outfit. The formal announcement, through a press release dated November 10, was handed out to local journalists in Bastar on the day.

“The change in their leadership will not lead to any operational changes in dealing with the Naxals. The operational approach of police will continue as planned to tackle the challenges,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma said.

Basavaraj is one of the most wanted Maoists listed by the National Investigation Agency on its website. He is reported to be 63 years of age and has `1.57 crore reward on his head (combined amount of rewards announced by different States).