Odisha government to convene meeting on December 7 to discuss farmers' demands

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had constituted the ministerial committee on November 5 to pacify thousands of farmers who were planning to demonstrate in Bhubaneswar to press for their demands.

Farmers

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government will convene a meeting of different farmers' organisations on December 7 to discuss the demand of price, prestige and pension for which they have launched a statewide agitation.

The decision was taken at the meeting of inter-ministerial committee on farmers headed by Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera here at the State Secretariat on on Thursday. Behera said the State Government will seek opinion of different farmers' organisations before taking a decision on their demands.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had constituted the ministerial committee on November 5 to pacify thousands of farmers who were planning to demonstrate in the State Capital to press for their demands. Thousands of farmers under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) were on their way to the State Capital on November 5 to hold demonstration in front of the Assembly. However, they were detained at different places before reaching the Capital city. The issue had also rocked the winter session of the Assembly which started on November 16.

Besides Behera, the other members of the committee are Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy and Cooperation Minister Surya Narayan Patro.

Meanwhile, farmers from different parts of Delhi who began their march towards Ramlila Maidan Thursday as part of a massive kisan rally planned in the city.

