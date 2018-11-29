Home States Odisha

One Team One Dream: Cheering India

Kalpana said OTOD is growing by leaps and bounds and the group has hockey enthusiasts of all ages as its members. The group has more than 10,000 followers on social media.

Published: 29th November 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Members of OTOD at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Hockey fever grips the Temple City, Indian fans from across the World are thronging Kalinga Stadium to cheer the Men in Blue as they vie for glory at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. 

Among the fans, some are special. ‘One Team One Dream’ (OTOD) is a group of hockey lovers who are in the City to cheer Team India. The group has been travelling across the globe since 2010 to cheer the Indian team at events like Olympics, World Cups, Champions Trophies and Commonwealth Games. 

‘One Team One Dream’ was born in 2010 during the Commonwealth Games at New Delhi. Most of the group members have been following the game for several years, some since the 60s. The group consists of members from across India and the World. 

“We have members from New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Punjab, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Andhra Pradesh, Lucknow, Mumbai, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Finland, Canada, Kenya and Australia,” said Raja Namdhari, a member of OTOD. 

Raja said he and other members had attended matches at Kalinga Stadium during the Champions Trophy and Hockey World League Final. “However, the stadium as well the City have undergone a remarkable change this time,” he said adding, 10 members of the group reached here on Wednesday while 40 others will reach the Capital soon. “We hope India will make history at Kalinga Stadium,” he said.

Another member of OTOD Kalpana Singh, who is a lawyer at Maharashtra High Court, said once she landed in Bhubaneswar, the realisation that hockey is a part of Odisha’s culture dawned upon her. “I belong to a family of hockey players. My elder brother is a hockey coach in Maharashtra. I used to play the game in my childhood days,” she said. 

Kalpana said OTOD is growing by leaps and bounds and the group has hockey enthusiasts of all ages as its members. The group has more than 10,000 followers on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp