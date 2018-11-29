Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik unveils postage stamps on Hockey World Cup

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled commemorative postage stamps on Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 on Wednesday.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled commemorative postage stamps on Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion Naveen appreciated the Department of Posts for putting up a great effort in bringing out the postage stamps that aim at commemorating the 14th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Five postage stamps depicting players with hockey sticks, ball and a replica of world cup have been released along with a miniature sheet on the Hockey Men’s World Cup series. 

The postage stamps, with Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 Bhubaneswar written in both English and Hindi, also feature hockey world cup mascot turtle Olly. The stamps will be available as single stamps as well as a miniature sheet which is a collage of all five stamps together.

In-charge Chief Postmaster General of Odisha circle Jaleswar Kahanr said the stamps were designed and prepared on the request of Odisha Government to mark the mega sporting event. 

“We have set up a stall of India Post at Kalinga Stadium. The stamps costing `5 each are available at the counter along with other commemorative postage stamps released during various occasions,” he said.
Kahanr informed that a State-level exhibition will be held from December 15 to 17 at Keonjhar to promote the stamps.

