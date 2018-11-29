Home States Odisha

Ray’s ‘departure’ to hit BJP hard

Published: 29th November 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The BJP in Sundargarh Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram has got into a tizzy with the Rourkela BJP legislator and former Union Minister Dilip Ray dropping a clear indication of quitting the Saffron party soon. 

However, no specific time-frame has been set by Ray. It is speculated that Ray would return to his parent party BJD after his unceremonious exit from it in early 2000.  

Political observers said Ray’s departure from BJP would have a damaging impact on the winning prospect of Oram in 2019 even as the BJP is certain to lose the Rourkela Assembly Constituency (AC). Oram is the only Lok Sabha (LS) member of BJP in Odisha while through Ray, BJP could win only the Rourkela AC the first time and had drawn blank in rest six ACs of Sundargarh LS seat in 2014. 

A close confidant of Ray, requesting anonymity, said three weeks back Ray informed about his decision to quit BJP. He said there is a strong possibility of Ray returning to the BJD and in an amicable understanding, he  would leave the Rourkela AC seat for Rourkela Development Authority Chairman and former BJD Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak. Other close supporters of Ray also corroborated the same.   

Sources said Ray took the decision owing to the apathy of the  BJP Government towards Sundargarh. Several times in the past, Ray had stated that he is feeling humiliated over the inordinate delay in implementation of projects like second Brahmani bridge and upgrading the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital into Super Speciality Hospital and Medical College. Both these election promises were officially announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2015. Ray had claimed that some influential forces in the BJP are sabotaging the project. This apart, Ray’s efforts to restore air connectivity to Rourkela had failed. 

Ray was incommunicado, but Oram told this paper that Ray is a senior leader of BJP and he enjoys good term with him. “Quitting BJP is Ray’s personal decision,” Oram said, adding that government is working towards implementation of important projects in Sundargarh district. He said `322 crore has been sanctioned for the IGH and work is underway.

