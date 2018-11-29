State announces ex gratia for non-Govt aided school staff

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday announced ex gratia benefit of `2 lakh for employees of non-Government aided high schools, upper primary schools, Sanskrit Tol schools and Madrasas in case of death and a financial assistance of `1.5 lakh in case of permanent incapacitation.

The School and Mass Education department, which issued a resolution to this effect, said the financial aid will be provided to both teaching and non-teaching staff of these educational institutions under grant-in-aid order 2013 and 2017. The department further stated that in case of death of an employee, the headmaster of the educational institution concerned will have to furnish a proposal to the DEO along with the death and legal heir certificates issued by a competent authority. The DEO will then submit the proposal before the Secondary Education director who in turn will release the fund in favour of the spouse or one of the legal heirs.

In case of permanent disability, the employee or any of his/her dependent family members will be required to apply for the benefit before the headmaster concerned along with necessary medical certificate. Officials, however, said cases of death or permanent disability occurring on or after June 1, 2016 will be eligible for ex gratia benefit.