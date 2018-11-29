Home States Odisha

Two UTPs escape from court premises

Two under trial prisoners (UTP) of Jeypore jail escaped from court premises here on Wednesday. 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two under trial prisoners (UTP) of Jeypore jail escaped from court premises here on Wednesday. The two UTPs - Lal Bahadur Darji and T Paban Kumar were lodged in Jeypore Jail for the last one year for crimes like rape, loot and dacoits in the tribal areas.

They were being brought out of the court  by police when the two asked permission to go to the toilet and took the opportunity to flee. The escaped by jumping over the court’s boundary wall.

Soon police alerted their counterparts in nearby areas while some teams were engaged at different check posts bordering Jeypore and Koraput to nab the culprits. Meanwhile, Koraput ASP, VR Rao rushed to Jeypore and held discussion with local police to nab the UTPs. 

Koraput police administration has sought report from Jeypore Sub-divisional police officer to ascertain the role of local policemen escorting the two UTPs.

