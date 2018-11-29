Home States Odisha

Vigilance Academy comes up in Capital

Vigilance department is also planning to expand the academy by adding a computer lab and simulation rooms. Website of the academy will also be developed soon.

Published: 29th November 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Vigilance Academy was inaugurated in the City on Wednesday to upgrade knowledge and skills of the anti-corruption agency’s officials on a continuous basis so that they are able to maintain a professional edge in investigations and enquiry of cyber crimes, financial frauds and other serious offences.

Inaugurating the academy, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi asked the Vigilance Director to train chief vigilance officers of different departments and enhance their skills to evaluate tender papers, contract orders and financial awards with transparency and neutrality. 

During the event, Padhi also launched a Coffee Table Book prepared by the Vigilance Directorate. 
“Training works as a great motivator for public servants. It not only enhances their skills but also adds to their zeal and commitment,” said Additional Chief Secretary, Home Asit Kumar Tripathy.

DGP Dr RP Sharma said with the setting up of the academy, crime investigation and conviction rate would get a boost. Vigilance Director Debashis Panigrahi said the academy would be developed into a centre of excellence in areas like cyber and cell phone forensics, transactions in financial markets and by non-banking financial institutions as well as use of advanced technologies in crime and social media. 

The first of its kind academy in the country would impart training on specialised laws like Companies Act, Foreign Exchange Management Act, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, Whistle Blowers Protection Act, along with the recent judgments of the Supreme Court and High Courts. 

The institute will also provide training courses for investigators, police officers of various cadres, prosecutors and chief vigilance officers of various departments. Besides, it will also provide internship opportunities to law graduates of various universities. 

The academy, which has been constructed on the premises of Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance office in Surya Nagar, consists of a mini-auditorium, classroom, library, reception and a lobby. 

Vigilance department is also planning to expand the academy by adding a computer lab and simulation rooms. Website of the academy will also be developed soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp