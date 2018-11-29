Vigilance Academy comes up in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Vigilance Academy was inaugurated in the City on Wednesday to upgrade knowledge and skills of the anti-corruption agency’s officials on a continuous basis so that they are able to maintain a professional edge in investigations and enquiry of cyber crimes, financial frauds and other serious offences.

Inaugurating the academy, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi asked the Vigilance Director to train chief vigilance officers of different departments and enhance their skills to evaluate tender papers, contract orders and financial awards with transparency and neutrality.

During the event, Padhi also launched a Coffee Table Book prepared by the Vigilance Directorate.

“Training works as a great motivator for public servants. It not only enhances their skills but also adds to their zeal and commitment,” said Additional Chief Secretary, Home Asit Kumar Tripathy.

DGP Dr RP Sharma said with the setting up of the academy, crime investigation and conviction rate would get a boost. Vigilance Director Debashis Panigrahi said the academy would be developed into a centre of excellence in areas like cyber and cell phone forensics, transactions in financial markets and by non-banking financial institutions as well as use of advanced technologies in crime and social media.

The first of its kind academy in the country would impart training on specialised laws like Companies Act, Foreign Exchange Management Act, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, Whistle Blowers Protection Act, along with the recent judgments of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The institute will also provide training courses for investigators, police officers of various cadres, prosecutors and chief vigilance officers of various departments. Besides, it will also provide internship opportunities to law graduates of various universities.

The academy, which has been constructed on the premises of Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance office in Surya Nagar, consists of a mini-auditorium, classroom, library, reception and a lobby.

Vigilance department is also planning to expand the academy by adding a computer lab and simulation rooms. Website of the academy will also be developed soon.