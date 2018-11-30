A year on, CM’s flagship UEHP still a non-starter

SN Agragami By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Universal Eye Health Programme (UEHP), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s flagship programme with a grand vision of preventing all avoidable blindness in the State, is a non-starter even after one year of its launch.Missing deadline after deadline, not a single component of the initiative, that envisages establishment of comprehensive eye care infrastructure from grassroots to tertiary level and making services accessible to the people, has got off ground.

The Chief Minister had launched UEHP, christened Sunetra, in October last year with proclaimed goal of ‘Eye Care For all by 2022’. The State Government had pledged `600 crore over a period of five years. An empowered committee was formed to finalise the roadmap and take charge of implementation.

Under the programme, Fixed Vision Centres with state-of the-art testing and treatment facilities were to be established at the CHC level. Free cataract surgeries to end the main cause of blindness in the State were also announced.

Mobile Vision Clinic (MHCs) through fully-equipped vans were to be introduced in 10 backward districts while a Virtual Skill Centre was to be set up for developing skilled manpower in eye care services. Besides, steps were to be taken to cover all schoolchildren under school eye screening programme to ensure early detection and treatment of vision problems.

Sources said while the State Government has already released around `80 crore in the first tranche, work has just not moved. Taking stern note of UEHP status, a review meeting chaired by Health Minister Pratap Jena in July this year had fixed strict timelines for completion of the projects. The Vision Centres were to be inaugurated in September first week while 10 MHCs were to be flagged off on August 20. The Virtual Skill Centre was to be inaugurated in October 11, the World Sight Day, along with launch of Digital Eye Health system for maintaining eye health records of people.

Not a single deadline has been met as all the projects hang in uncertainty. The officials of the empowered committee, though, put up a brave front stating that the works would be completed soon. “The Vision Centres are being readied and will be inaugurated on January 2, 2019. We will also launch 20 MHCs on the same day. The Virtual Skill Centre will open along with the World Skills Centre where it is housed,” said UEHP Nodal officer Sabyasachi Pattanayak.

However, there is no definitive strategy yet for universalising cataract surgeries even as Odisha figures among the lowest in eye care indices. While the National average of cataract surgeries is 5,136 per million population, the State has managed only around 3,149. With cataracts accounting for over 80 per cent of preventable blindness in Odisha, inaction on this front will fail the very vision of UEHP.