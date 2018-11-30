Aparajita gets rousing welcome

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi, who joined BJP two days back in New Delhi, was given a rousing reception by the party’s State unit on her arrival in the City on Thursday. Sarangi, who took a plunge into politics by quitting the prestigious civil service 11 years ahead of her superannuation, said she will work for the development of the State which is still considered to be underdeveloped despite its abundant resources.

“After serving as an IAS officer in different important capacities for over 24 years, I realised that politics is the best medium for serving people,” she told reporters. The former bureaucrat said she was deeply impressed by the hard work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her five-year stint in the Ministry of Rural Development which has been running one of the biggest employment generating programmes in the world under MGNEGA.

After her arrival, Aparajita went to Lingaraj temple and offered prayers there. Later, she spent some time with party workers and well wishers. She sought the blessings and cooperation of people to serve the State.