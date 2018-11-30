Bike lifting gang busted, four held  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chauliaganj police busted a bike lifting gang and arrested four persons on Thursday. As many as 19 bikes and a mini truck laden with dismantled parts of stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.The bike lifters were identified as Kailash Kar of Hazipur Nuasahi and Pravat Samal of Bagalpur in Jagatsinghpur district while the two receivers are Bidyadhar Behera of Biribati Bhoi Sahi in Kandarpur and Purusottam Sahu of Tertang in Tirtol.

Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Kailash and Pravat, who were on a bike, were intercepted by police during a vehicle checking drive at Nayabazar Chowk here. “The two tried to flee but were apprehended by the cops. During verification, their motorcycle, which did not have registration number, was found to be stolen,” he said.

As many as nine cases are pending against Kailash in Chauliaganj, Bidanasi, Markatnagar and Infocity police stations. Similarly, 12 cases have been registered against Pravat at the four police stations, the DCP added.