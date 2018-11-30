BJD calls foul on Salman cheque Twitter viral

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After picture of a cheque purportedly issued to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan went viral on social media, Hockey India on Thursday clarified that payment made to the actor for the promotional event of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 was by its sponsors.

Appreciating the support of people for the mega sporting event, Hockey India tweeted that the opening ceremony in Bhubaneswar and celebrations in Cuttack were financially supported by its sponsors and not by Odisha Government. Salman had participated in the event organised to promote the Men’s Hockey World Cup at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Hockey India clarification came after BJP spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar took to the microblogging site Twitter where she bitterly criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for paying Salman to boost his image. Tagging screenshots of the cheque issued in favour of the Bollywood actor, Samantsinghar tweeted, “This is d fees our best administrator shameless @Naveen_Odisha has paid Salman Khan fr selfie and promotion f his self image. Someone tell Naveen this is Rs 1.89 crores of our hardearned money not his father’s property dat he can give away 2 save his dying image.”

Samantsinghar’s post met with strong protest from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which lambasted her for spreading fake information. In a statement, the party said the tweet by the BJP spokesperson about Salman being paid by the State is completely false and baseless.

“His (Salman’s) expenses were paid by Hockey India and they have clarified it. The State Government has not spent a single rupee in this regard. Instead of joining the people in celebrating the success of Odisha on the global sporting arena, they are trying to demean the State before an international audience. BJP leaders are bent upon showing Odisha in a bad light for their cheap, selfish political reasons,” it said.

Stating that the response from BJP shows immaturity and jealousy due to success of the inaugural ceremonies of Hockey World Cup, the ruling party demanded apology from Samantsinghar for insulting the State, the Chief Minister and Biju Babu through her “utterly shameful statement.”