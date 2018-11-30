Home States Odisha

District chiefs asked to clear food security applications

As per FSCW department statistics, 63,156 and 28,362 SFSS applications are pending in Ganjam and Kendrapara districts respectively.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has asked Collectors to take steps to clear 2.28 lakh pending applications of individuals at district level seeking benefit under State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) and include all eligible beneficiaries in SFSS at the earliest. 

In a letter, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FSCW) department which has asked the Collectors to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out of the food security scheme launched by the State Government for the poor, distressed and those not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

As per FSCW department statistics, 63,156 and 28,362 SFSS applications are pending in Ganjam and Kendrapara districts respectively. Similarly, the number of such applications is 23,472 in Puri, 19,186 in Balangir, 13,600 in Jajpur and 11,952 in Nayagarh. However, the number of pending applications is less than 10,000 in each of the remaining districts. 

The pending applications need to be verified and list of eligible/ineligible beneficiaries updated in the State database by December 7 this year, said FSCW Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav in the letter. He also asked the Collectors to receive fresh applications for inclusion of eligible beneficiaries in the scheme. The State Government launched its own food security scheme in October this year to provide benefit to 25 lakh people who were left out of the NFSA. Each beneficiary of the State scheme will get 5 kg of rice per month at Rs 1 per kg.

