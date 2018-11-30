Helping hand of locals for stranded

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As ‘Mahabandh’ in Western Odisha brought normal life to a halt, vehicular traffic and railway bore the brunt. While many schools and colleges declared a holiday, office-goers struggled to get to work in time. Under such a situation, the locals came out to help each other in the city.

Several people, including the agitating lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA), Sambalpur extended helping hand to the people stranded at stations, bus stands and highways, with food and water. Some students, who were caught up in the bandh, also received help from locals. Nearly 16 students, including nine girls from Kalahandi district, were held up at Sambalpur station due to the rail roko.

The students of Kalahandi district, who had gone to Keonjhar to participate in State School Athletic Championship 2018-19, were returning in Tapaswini Express from Bhubaneswar. To enable the students reach their homes in Kalahandi, Sambalpur DBA issued special pass for vehicles, which were arranged by the district administration to drop the students. The lawyers also provided food to the students and their guides.

Besides, volunteers of many social organisations provided lunch to the passengers and snacks to the children at Sambalpur station, Sambalpur City station and bus stand at Ainthapali in the city.

Dilip Panda, a volunteer of city-based social organisation, Swaichha, said they provided lunch to around 900 persons on Thursday. They will continue the service on Friday as well, he added.