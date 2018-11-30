Jolt to BJP as Dilip, Bijay likely to quit party

B I JAYCHAKI By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a major jolt to the BJP ahead of 2019 elections, two senior leaders - former Union minister Dilip Ray and national executive member Bijay Mohapatra - are likely to quit the party on Friday. Though it is confirmed that the two leaders will resign from the BJP, sources said they are yet to decide the future course of action. Political observers, however, maintained that both of them will return to the BJD. “We will meet on Friday morning again and take a decision on resigning from the party.

We will let you know,” Mohapatra told this paper. Ray and Mohapatra were continuing in the BJP on paper only as both of them had stopped attending party programmes since long. Ray had recently dropped hints that he will quit the party as assurances given to him had not been fulfilled. The former Union minister represents Rourkela constituency in the Assembly.

The Rourkela MLA is reported to have decided to quit BJP as two of his major demands, the second bridge over Bramhani river and upgradation of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) to a super specialty hospital in Rourkela, have not been fulfilled despite repeated requests to the Centre and the state party leadership. Ray said in a statement that though work on the second bridge over Bramhani river had started during the UPA II, it is yet to be completed.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in an election meeting in 2014 that the second bridge over Bramhani will be completed and IGH upgraded. The Prime Minister had reiterated both the assurances in a public meeting at Rourkela in April, 2015, Ray said and added that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone of the second bridge over Bramhani in July, 2017 and announced that it will be completed in 15 days. However, none of the projects have progressed much, he said.

Reacting to reports on Ray and Mohapatra’s decision to quit the BJP, State president of the party Basant Panda said it is upto a leader to decide whether to remain or resign from a party. Panda said he had no knowledge about Ray’s decision to resign and came to know about it from the media.