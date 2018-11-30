Home States Odisha

KV School proposal, a false promise: Niranjan

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA:  The proposal of Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to set up second Kendriya Vidyalaya at Gunupur in the district is nothing but a false promise to win the confidence of people, said Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik here on Thursday.

Speaking during the Jagaran Yatra in Gunupur, Niranjan criticised the ruling Biju Janata Dal for confining its development work to writing letters to the Centre as is evident from the State’s attitude in shifting the blame to others.In a bid to establish a Central School at Gunupur, tall promises have been made but it is sheer lack of political willpower on the part of the Government which has come in the way of hopes of people of Gunupur, he added.

Speaking about irrigation projects, Niranjan said the district, particularly Gunupur sub-division, has an agriculture-based economy but the Government has not made any substantial contribution for upliftment of farmers. It is high time the farmers should raise their voice against inactions of both the State and Central governments, Niranjan added.

The OPCC chief, who is on a two-day visit to Rayagada district, attended the Jagaran Yatra at Gunupur, Bankili and Kolnara. He also attended a party meting at Rayagada town in the evening. Among others, AICC member Anil Choudhury, working president Pradeep Majhi, DCC president Durga Prasad Panda and others accompanied Niranjan. On Friday, he would visit JK Pur, Therubali, Bissam Cuttack and Muniguda.

