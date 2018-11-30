Labourers injured in accident  

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: At least 13 labourers were injured, three of them critically, when a pickup van overturned near Kottapeta under Chandili police limits here on Thursday. According to sources, the van was returning to Rayagada carrying the labourers when it overturned near a rumbler as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Critically injured Baikunta Gouda, Sindura Majhi and Bijay Bahak were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. The other injured are undergoing treatment at DHH Rayagada. All of them hail from Kashipur.