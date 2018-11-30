Home States Odisha

Mahabandh paralyses Western Odisha

Hundreds of vehicles remained parked along national and state highways due to the agitation.

Published: 30th November 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted Golebazaar in Sambalpur on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA : Life came to a standstill in major parts of Western Odisha on Thursday due to 48-hour ‘Mahabandh’ called by the Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) over the demand of opening a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in the region.
The lawyers have been resorting to cease-work and closing the State and Central government offices since November 19 over the demand. On the first day of the ‘Mahabandh’, they closed banks and financial institutions, educational institutions, markets, shops and business establishments along with the State and Central government offices.

Hundreds of vehicles remained parked along national and state highways due to the agitation. The lawyers picketed to ensure closure of all offices and institutions and make the Mahabandh successful. 

The lawyers also staged rail roko and trains passing through Sambalpur were stopped at Sambalpur railway station, Sambalpur City railway station and Hirakud railway station. They are camping at both Sambalpur railway station and Sambalpur City railway station to continue the rail roko on Thursday night and Friday.

Official sources said the Railways cancelled 11 trains including Sambalpur-Puri Intercity from both directions, Sambalpur-Rayagada Express, Bhubaneswar-Balangir Intercity, Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Passenger, Sambalpur-Koraput/Junagarh Road Passenger, Titlagarh-Sambalpur Passanger, Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express, Rourkela-Sambalpur Passenger, Bilaspur-Titlagarh Passenger, Rourkela-Koraput Express and Koraput-Rourkela Express. Besides, six trains were partially cancelled and 10 Express trains diverted. Spokesperson of CAC, Sureswar Mishra said the Mahabandh evoked spontaneous response in other W Odisha districts also.

MCL sources said 21,000 tonnes of road sale coal from Samleshwary and Lakhanpur open cast mines couldn’t be dispatched due to the bandh. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the SH-10 and NH-49. However, no incident of violence was reported in the district, said SDPO K Acharya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp