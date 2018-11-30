Mapping for coastal aquaculture on fast track

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has geared up to complete the mapping of coastal areas for identification of suitable land feasible for control and management of coastal aquaculture on a war footing.

At a recent meeting of the technical committee for Geographic Information System (GIS)-based coastal area mapping, it has been decided to go for demarcation up to village and plot level within two km from high tide lines of the 480 km-long coastline in the State.

Earlier, Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) was entrusted with creation of GIS-based database on brackish water aquaculture ponds and development of brackish water aquaculture information system.

An official of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) department said demarcation of areas like sanctuaries, eco-sensitive zones, salt pan, national park and forest land will be given priority during the mapping.

“Eco-sensitive areas and forest land will be excluded from coastal areas as per the provisions of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification and Wildlife Protection Act,” he said. Identification and demarcation of registered and non-registered aqua farms operating within the coastal areas will also be conducted along with demarcation of feasible Government land available along the coast.

It has also been decided to identify and demarcate unauthorised constructions made on feasible Government land and the area available for future development.The official further informed that Directorate of Fisheries has already provided the database of 24,031 hectare of Government land and that on regulated aqua farms to ORSAC.

“The mapping of areas will be done with the available salinity data of creek, river and estuaries obtained from the State Project Monitoring Unit (SPMU) of Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) and State Pollution Control Board (SPCB),” he said.While 3,234 villages are falling within the coastal zone, geo-referencing of satellite data with respect to standard ortho-images and salinity data have been reconciled with the SPCB as per the advice of National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management.

Meanwhile, ORSAC has collected satellite data from Hyderabad-based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and finalised the high tide, CRZ and coastal area boundary lines.

So far, identification of patches of Government land of more than 30 acre in Balasore, Bhadrak and Puri districts feasible for brackish water aquaculture has been completed.