Saubhagya fails to electrify households in rural areas

JAGATSINGHPUR: Non-supply of electrical equipment has affected the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana - Saubhagya scheme, which aims at providing free electricity connections to un-electrified households in the district. The scheme targets to provide electricity connections to all households by December 2018.

The scheme envisages electricity connection for each household by drawing a service cable from the nearest electricity pole to the home, installing an energy meter and wiring for a single light point with an LED bulb and a mobile charging point. In case a pole is not available, a new one is erected with a conductor and associated accessories. For remote and inaccessible areas, electricity is provided through solar panels and five LED lights, one DC fan and one DC power plug can be used.

But short supply of electricity poles, power meter, LED bulbs and other accessories has affected the scheme’s implementation. Though energy meters are yet to be installed in the houses of several beneficiaries, the discom continued to issue electricity bills harassing the poor consumers. Hundreds of BPL households in the district are yet to get electricity connection under the ambitious scheme, locals alleged.

In August, 137 households in Ura village under Naugaon block had availed electricity connection under the scheme without installation of power meters. Since then, the Energy Department has been issuing average electricity bills to them. “While we are consuming electricity worth `100-150 for two months, the department continued to issue average bills of `470 for two months,” said Sukant Swain, a beneficiary.

While the scheme fails to incentivise discoms to provide uninterrupted quality services, there are allegations of bribe to the officials concerned in getting electricity connections by the villagers.

Official sources said 26,428 households in 633 villages in Jagatsinghpur electrical division were identified under the scheme to get free electricity connection. So far, 19,990 households in 362 villages have been covered under Saubhagya scheme. Out of 19,990 households, power meters are yet to be installed at 6,438 consumers’ houses.

Executive Engineer of CESU, Jagatsinghpur, Jagdish Charan Sahoo said last month, the department had received only 3,000 meters to be installed by the end of December. Another 6,438 meters are required to meet the target, he added.

