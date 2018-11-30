Home States Odisha

Skill deficit a concern: Guv

Studying in a university is a new phase of life which is exciting, competitive as well as challenging.

Published: 30th November 2018

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Studying in a university is a new phase of life which is exciting, competitive as well as challenging. It is only the inherent strength that will power one’s skills and help  surpass the challenges, said Chancellor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, while speaking at the 9th convocation of Fakir Mohan University on Thursday.

Paying tribute to Fakir Mohan Senapati for his contribution towards the development of Odia literature, Prof Lal said his unique writings carry the message of social reforms.Addressing the students and faculty, the Chancellor stressed on development of quality education to churn out brighter students.Always search for new opportunities to improve and get motivated to do good for others, bring smiles on the faces of those who hardly smile and protect those who are unprotected by using one’s knowledge and skills for the well-being of the society, Prof Lal said.

The quality of a nation depends on the quality of its citizens which in turn depends on the quality of their education. Dr Subrat Acharya and Shruti Mohapatra were awarded doctorate degrees and four others, including former bureaucrat Alekh Chandra Padhiary, were conferred with DLit.

The Chancellor also attended a mass marriage function at Emami Jagannath Temple organised by the temple trust. He also visited Kasturi Kanya Ashram and shared a few minutes with the inmates at Dhobshila.

