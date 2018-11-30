Tribal treasures

By Express News Service

Tribals of Odisha are in possession of some of the finest art techniques of the State, be it Gond paintings, beads jewellery of Bondas or paddy craft of Bhottadas.

At the Odisha State Tribal Museum complex in the Capital City, tribals from different parts of the State and country are demonstrating and showcasing their art and craft at the week-long National Tribal Art and Crafts Mela, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister on November 24.

Organised by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI), Government of Odisha, in collaboration with National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation, the Mela offers city dwellers an opportunity to experience tribal craftsmanship.

A Gond painter from Harichandanpur village of Keonjhar, Daitari Kumar Singh is participating in the Mela for the second time. He says Gond paintings are related to nature. Although Gond painting is also practiced in Madhya Pradesh, the basic difference between the two is the technique. While in Keonjhar Gond paintings are done in lines, they are painted in dots in Madhya Pradesh," says Daitari. The subject revolves around animals and birds and is drawn using acrylic colours. "Since Gond community depends on the forest for livelihood, nature holds a significant place in our art.

Then there are icons related to agriculture legends. I have grown up seeing my mother and grandmother making the paintings with 'alata' and 'danta kathi' on walls of our house," says Daitari, who does not have a professional art degree and has learnt the painting from his parents. He has been making and selling Gond paintings in Keonjhar and Bhubaneswar for last five years. He feels there is a need for bigger marketing opportunities for promoting the art form.

Similarly, Adibari and Budei, both in their mid-20s, have come to the Mela from Bonda Hills (Khairput) in Malkangiri with their traditional jewellery made from glass beads, coins and sea shells. Beads are integral to women of Bonda tribe of Odisha. Demonstrating the craft of making these fine jewellery pieces, the girls carefully put multi-coloured beads into strings of thin plastic threads to create beautiful pieces of chains. They wear these multi-strings glass bead chains as headgear and around their necks along with thick aluminium neck pieces.

Like Daitari, Adibari and Budei, at least 200 artists representing 14 tribal-dominated States of the country are showcasing different varieties of crafts at the Mela. From Odisha, tribal communities like Lanjia Saura, Gond, Bhottada, Lodha, Juang, Santal, Bhottara, Mankidia, Sabara and Dongria Kandha are displaying their crafts like paddy and bamboo craft, wood engraving, lacquer craft and Siali fibre craft. There are at least five stalls selling paper mache items from Keonjhar.

This year, there is also participation of tribals from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland. Visitors can also see the making of tribal weaves and embroidery being demonstrated by women from Kotpad of Koraput and Kom women from Assam. A loom has been set up on the premises of the museum where two members of Mirigan community can be seen weaving Kotpad sarees.

While Birhor tribals are showcasing Siali craft, their Bhottara counterparts have brought idols made from paddy to the Mela. Dokra craft of Rayagada and Dhenkanal and Lac craft from Baripada have also found place at the event. As far as tribal cuisine is concerned, a group of tribal women are offering various sweetmeats that are typical to tribal communities of Odisha to the visitors.

Director of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute, AB Ota said the main objective of organising Mela is to give tribal artisans an opportunity to showcase and sell their traditional art and craft works directly to the customers and get their feedback, which would help them in having valuable design related and other inputs.

The National Tribal Art & Crafts Mela will end on November 30.