UTPs’ escape: Three cops suspended

 Koraput SP on Thursday suspended three policemen for dereliction of duty resulting in the escape of two under-trial prisoners (UTPs).

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput SP on Thursday suspended three policemen for dereliction of duty resulting in the escape of two under-trial prisoners (UTPs). They are havildar RK Swain and constables PG Rao and Bhikari Nayak.The three cops had accompanied two UTPs - Lal Bahadur Darji and T Paban Kumar - from Jeypore Jail to the court and back when the latter escaped. The two UTPs had criminal cases like rape, loot and dacoits registered against them in tribal areas. They were returning from court when the two asked for a toilet visit and took the opportunity to flee by jumping over the court’s boundary wall.

Koraput SP KV Singh said two teams were formed to nab the absconding UTPs and police of different areas were alerted. During investigation, it came to light that negligence on the part of policemen escorting the duo led to the escape of Darji and Kumar. It looked like a planned escape as there was a motorcycle near the court boundary on the day and the duo used the vehicle to flee towards Jeypore canal road. Koraput ASP has been directed to further inquire into the matter.

Both the criminals had records of attacking policemen in the court as well as jail staff and two months back, they had tried to escape from Jeypore Jail, where they were lodged for the last one year.
Soon after the incident, security has been tightened in Jeypore, Koraput and Kotpad jails in the district and UTPs were taken with special security to the court by the police.

