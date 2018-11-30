Home States Odisha

Worker dies in cracker unit blast

One person was killed in a firecracker unit explosion at Chhualiberna under Belpahar police limits here on Thursday. One person was killed in a firecracker unit explosion at Chhualiberna under Belpaha

Published: 30th November 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Remains of the cracker unit at Chhualiberna in Belpahar |Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  One person was killed in a firecracker unit explosion at Chhualiberna under Belpahar police limits here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Susant Dhurua (22), a resident of Junadihi in Belpahar.Sources said people of Chhualiberna village heard a loud blast at around 10 am. Later, they found the cracker unit reduced to rubbles. They informed police and fire brigade, who rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The fire personnel, who were clearing the debris with a JCB machine, found the body of a worker who was later identified.

Sanjay, elder brother of Susant, filed an FIR in Belpahar police station regarding the blast. In his FIR, Sanjay said he was informed about his brother’s death over phone at about 10.40 am. “I rushed to the spot to find that everybody except some women workers had left. It appeared that the safety arrangements in cracker unit were not in place as per norms.” He demanded proper investigation and legal action against the factory owner Chittaranjan Majhi.

Jharsuguda SP rushed to the spot with a scientific team, dog squad, anti-bomb squad and fire team. The villagers said a similar blast was reported in the factory in 2011 in which a worker lost one eye and a hand. They also alleged that the factory has been allowed to operate without fulfilling legal requirements.

