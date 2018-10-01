CJI Dipak Misra stresses expeditious hearing

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Sunday stressed on expeditious hearing of cases in courts by appointing court managers.

Addressing the valedictory session of a two-day national seminar on ‘Enhancing Judicial Skills for Expeditious Disposal and Trial of Cases including Special Act Cases, Protection of Witnesses and Victimology with Free and Fair Trial and Timely Justice to Litigants’ held at Odisha Judicial Academy here, the CJI said MBA graduates could be appointed as court managers as they can act as facilitators of cases and plan the hearings. On the aim and objectives of the seminar, the CJI said such events are essential to enhance the skills of judicial officers for better administration of courts.

Justice Misra said skill development is divided into institutional skill and individual skill. “While institutional skills can be improved through training, individual skills can be enhanced through discussions, reading, hearing and applying one’s mind,” said the CJI, adding development of both institutional and individual skills would no doubt improve the judicial system in the country.

More than 140 delegates including three Supreme Court Judges, judicial officers of 18 High Courts, nominated judicial officers of various States, all sitting Judges of Orissa High Court participated in the two-day seminar in which four technical sessions were conducted to deliberate on different subjects of legal importance.