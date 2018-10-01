Home States Odisha

Lawyers stage silent protest in front of Odisha High Court

The agitating lawyers wearing black badges on Sunday staged a silent protest in front of Orissa High Court demanding arrest of those involved in the assault of one of their colleagues.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

A six-member delegation of the striking lawyers comprising led by Odisha State Bar Council chairman Tahali Charan Mohanty met Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra at the Odisha Judicial Academy and held an elaborate discussion with him over the issue. 

“We apprised the CJI about the issue which led to the lawyers’ agitation,” said Mohanty adding further course of action will be chalked out in the Association’s next general body meeting on October 3. On Saturday, the Bar Council of India had sought intervention of the Supreme Court to resolve the issues raised by the lawyers of Orissa High Court.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of India, Chairman, Bar Council of India, Manan Mishra requested immediate cognisance of the issue and directions to the State Government to apprehend the accused involved in the assault. Alleging that the State Government is adamant and not taking any action against the erring police officials, the letter also sought constitution of a high level fact finding committee headed by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court to look into the matter.

