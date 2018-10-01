Odisha food security scheme: 78,000 beneficiaries identified

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur district administration has identified 78,000 beneficiaries to be included in the State’s own food security scheme which will be implemented from October 2.

Earlier, the administration had geared up its machinery and started receiving applications from eligible persons, who were not covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA). As many as 1, 67,698 poor people from 50,392 families of 10 blocks and two urban bodies of the district had applied for the State’s own food security scheme last month.

“We had received applications from 50,392 families of 10 blocks and two urban bodies in the district for the scheme. After on the spot verification and thorough scrutiny, we found 78,280 people of 23,389 families eligible to be covered under the State food security scheme. The beneficiaries will be provided 5 kg of rice each per month at `1 per kg,” said Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das.