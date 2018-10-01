Home States Odisha

Odisha:Fake cement making unit busted in Jajpur 

Police on Sunday busted an fake cement manufacturing unit and arrested three persons, including the owner Sadashiv Behera, in Fatepur village under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Sunday busted a fake cement manufacturing unit and arrested three persons, including the owner Sadashiv Behera, in Fatehpur village under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district.

More than 870 bags of adulterated cement with labels of branded companies were seized from the unit. Sources said Binjharpur police, acting on a tip-off, raided the unit near Pokarichhak in Fatepur and detected huge quantity of adulterated cement packed in bags displaying logos of branded companies. The police also seized empty cement bags, equipment and tools from the spot.

A police officer said Behera used to procure inferior quality cement and mix it with adulterants. He then packed it in bags with logos of reputed companies. “Later, he sold the adulterated cement to wholesalers and retailers in the district and beyond,” he added.

The officer said the accused were forwarded to court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

