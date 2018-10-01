One arrested for cheating on pretext of providing jobs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was arrested by police on Sunday for allegedly cheating a person on the pretext of providing him a job. Police said one Raju Choudhury, who was working at a hotel in Phulbani had, urged Akhaya Kumar Jena of Nayapalli, here, to arrange a job for his cousin Raja Mohanand.

The accused later asked Choudhury and Mohanand to give him Rs one lakh for arranging the job. On September 29, the two came to the City and Jena took them to his house in IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits.

Jena took Rs 70, 000 from Choudhury and Mohanand and confined them to his house. He also threatened them with dire consequences if they failed to pay the rest amount of Rs 30,000.

However, Mohanand managed to inform the police control room about the incident after which he and his brother were rescued by the cops. “We recovered the money from Jena. A case has been registered and Jena was produced in a court on Sunday,” police said.