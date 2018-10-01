Home States Odisha

One arrested for cheating on pretext of providing jobs

A man was arrested by police on Sunday for allegedly cheating a person on the pretext of providing him a job.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was arrested by police on Sunday for allegedly cheating a person on the pretext of providing him a job. Police said one Raju Choudhury, who was working at a hotel in Phulbani had, urged Akhaya Kumar Jena of Nayapalli, here, to arrange a job for his cousin Raja Mohanand.

The accused later asked Choudhury and Mohanand to give him  Rs one lakh for arranging the job. On September 29, the two came to the City and Jena took them to his house in IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits.

Jena took Rs 70, 000 from Choudhury and Mohanand and confined them to his house. He also threatened them with dire consequences if they failed to pay the rest amount of Rs 30,000.

However, Mohanand managed to inform the police control room about the incident after which he and his brother were rescued by the cops. “We recovered the money from Jena. A case has been registered and Jena was produced in a court on Sunday,” police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nayapalli police limits Cheating Fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament