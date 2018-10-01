Home States Odisha

Two BJD groups clash during Mahila Samabesh at Kujang

The supporters of Das also handed over a memorandum against Mallick to the district observer.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police trying to bring peace between two warring groups on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A clash erupted between two groups of BJD workers at Tarpur Chowk on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway under Raghunathpur police limits during a Mahila Samabesh organised by the party at Kujang on Sunday.

The incident took place when some supporters of party’s district president Bishnu Das raised slogans against Tirtol MLA Rajashree Mallick protesting her visit to Kujang to attend the women’s convention.
The BJD workers, led by Mallick and accompanied by Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal, who is the district observer of the party, and Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena, were taking out a rally towards Mahila Samabesh. However, supporters of Das, led by former Raghunathpur chairman Rajat Patra, shouting slogans ‘Rajashree Hatao, Tirtol Bachao’, intercepted them at Tarpur and levelled allegations against Mallick. This led to a scuffle between the two groups.

There has been intra-party conflict and differences of opinion among the party leaders in the district for long. However, the political scenario in the district changed dramatically after the expulsion of former minister and Paradip MLA Damodar Rout from the BJD recently splitting the party into three groups.
The Health Minister got down from his car and tried to pacify both the groups. Later, Raghunathpur police, led by IIC Ranjan Kumar Mallick, reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The supporters of Das also handed over a memorandum against Mallick to the district observer.

‘No support from Paradip voters’

The supporters of Damodar Rout, on the other hand, claimed that the party had brought these women from Jajpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara districts through the Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), ASHA and anganwadi workers. “It only shows the lack of confidence of the Chief Minister. As the organisers were apprehensive of a poor turnout at the meeting, the ministers had asked the party workers to bring more women from other districts.

The voters of Paradip and Kujang have boycotted the convention, said Kujang BJD unit president Chittaranjan Mishra. Out of 28 panchayats of Kujang block, sarpanches, panchayat samiti and zilla parishad members of 22 gram panchayats have skipped the meeting by lending  their support to Rout,
he added.

Show of strength at Mahila Samabesh  
In a show of strength, the district unit of BJD women’s wing on Sunday organised  Mahila Samabesh at Kujang. This was the first such convention after the expulsion of Damodar Rout. The BJD women leaders said the large turnout at the convention was a fitting reply to both the Opposition and other rival groups. Such a huge congregation of Naveen’s  supporters is a warning to the Congress and the BJP, they added. Local MP Kulamani Samal, former minister Debi Prasad Mishra, MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, BJD women’s wing president Pramila Mallick and Balikuda-Erasama MLA Prasant Muduli were  present. The leaders blamed Rout for lack of development in Kujang and Paradip.

